FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam 2012 inflation at 6.81 pct y/y-govt
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 24, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam 2012 inflation at 6.81 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dec monthly CPI rises 0.27 pct

* Full-year average inflation at 9.21 pct y/y

* Dec food prices down 5.66 pct y/y

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s December consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Monday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March y/y 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 m/m 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Dec 12 Nov 12 Dec 11 Change from year earlier 6.81 7.08 18.13 Change from previous month 0.27 0.47 0.53 Index# 146.84 146.44 137.48 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.01 1.42 24.80 -- Food (8.18) -5.66 -4.47 18.98 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.95 1.16 27.38 -- Eating out (7.40) 8.81 8.99 23.37 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.67 4.85 10.87 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.08 8.74 12.90 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 9.18 9.57 17.29 Household appliances (8.65) 6.16 6.25 9.76 Medicine, health care (5.61) 45.23 45.38 5.81 Transport (8.87) 6.76 7.39 19.04 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.35 -0.42 -2.13 Education (5.72) 16.97 16.92 20.41 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.97 4.98 8.06 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.80 9.68 12.68

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.