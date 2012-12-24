TABLE-Vietnam 2012 inflation at 6.81 pct y/y-govt

* Dec monthly CPI rises 0.27 pct

* Full-year average inflation at 9.21 pct y/y

* Dec food prices down 5.66 pct y/y

HANOI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s December consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Monday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March y/y 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 m/m 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Dec 12 Nov 12 Dec 11 Change from year earlier 6.81 7.08 18.13 Change from previous month 0.27 0.47 0.53 Index# 146.84 146.44 137.48 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.01 1.42 24.80 -- Food (8.18) -5.66 -4.47 18.98 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.95 1.16 27.38 -- Eating out (7.40) 8.81 8.99 23.37 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.67 4.85 10.87 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.08 8.74 12.90 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 9.18 9.57 17.29 Household appliances (8.65) 6.16 6.25 9.76 Medicine, health care (5.61) 45.23 45.38 5.81 Transport (8.87) 6.76 7.39 19.04 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.35 -0.42 -2.13 Education (5.72) 16.97 16.92 20.41 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.97 4.98 8.06 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.80 9.68 12.68

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)