TABLE-Vietnam March annual inflation at 14.15 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
March 24, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam March annual inflation at 14.15 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* March annual inflation at 14.15 pct
    * March monthly CPI rises 0.16 pct
    * Food prices up 10.19 pct y/y

    HANOI, March 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's March consumer price
index released by the government's General Statistics Office on
Saturday:	
    	
    KEY DATA (CPI)         	
    *March  Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sept  Aug  July  June 
   	
y/y 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 22.16 20.82 	
m/m  0.16  1.37  1.00  0.53  0.39  0.36  0.82  0.93  1.17  1.09 
 	
    * Updated today	
      	
    DATA BREAKDOWN	
    (# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,	
    unless stated otherwise)	
                                       March 12  Feb 12 March 11	
 Change from year earlier                14.15    16.44    13.89	
 Change from previous month               0.16     1.37     2.17	
 Index#                                 140.98   140.76   123.51	
     	
 Food, food and drink services  (39.93)  17.85    21.19    18.33	
 -- Food                         (8.18)  10.19    13.97    17.49	
 -- Foodstuff                   (24.45)  20.14    23.57    19.25	
 -- Eating out                   (7.40)  19.36    21.77    16.23	
 Beverages, tobacco              (4.03)   8.17     8.94    10.79	
 Garments, hats, footwear        (7.28)  11.49    12.15     9.90	
~Housing, construction material (10.01)  18.08    19.65    16.91	
 Household appliances            (8.65)   8.99     9.71     7.37	
 Medicine, health care           (5.61)   5.45     5.69     4.51	
 Transport                       (8.87)  11.74    17.94     9.51	
 Posts and telecoms              (2.73)  -2.27    -2.23    -4.48	
 Education                       (5.72)  16.34    16.10    24.33	
 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83)   7.01     7.67     6.03	
 Other goods and services        (3.34)  11.06    12.11    10.16	
    NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and 	
building material.	
    Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General
Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items,
from 495 previously.	
	
 (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)

