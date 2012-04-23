FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam April annual inflation at 10.54 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
April 23, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam April annual inflation at 10.54 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* April annual inflation at 10.54 pct, lowest since Oct 2010

* April monthly CPI rises 0.05 pct

* Food prices up 5.71 pct y/y

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s April consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Monday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July

y/y 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 22.16 m/m 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36 0.82 0.93 1.17

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

April 12 March 12 April 11 Change from year earlier 10.54 14.15 17.51 Change from previous month 0.05 0.16 3.32 Index# 141.06 140.98 127.61 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 11.87 17.85 24.24 -- Food (8.18) 5.71 10.19 22.74 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 12.77 20.14 26.61 -- Eating out (7.40) 16.05 19.36 19.52 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 7.30 8.17 11.50 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 10.32 11.49 11.31 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 12.63 18.08 19.04 Household appliances (8.65) 8.07 8.99 8.37 Medicine, health care (5.61) 4.63 5.45 5.25 Transport (8.87) 8.19 11.74 15.98 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -2.30 -2.27 -4.41 Education (5.72) 17.89 16.34 24.54 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 5.91 7.01 7.16 Other goods and services (3.34) 10.36 11.06 10.92

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)

