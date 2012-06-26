FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Vietnam June annual inflation eases to 6.9 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
June 26, 2012 / 3:52 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Vietnam June annual inflation eases to 6.9 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeating item transmitted on Sunday)
    * June annual inflation at 6.9 pct
    * June annual inflation lowest since December 2009
    * June monthly CPI drops 0.26 pct, first fall since March
2009
    * Food prices up 2.17 pct y/y

    HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's June consumer price
index released by the government's General Statistics Office on
Sunday:
    
    KEY DATA (CPI)
    *June  May  April March  Feb   Jan   Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept  
   
y/y  6.90 8.34  10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 
m/m -0.26 0.18   0.05  0.16  1.37  1.00  0.53  0.39  0.36  0.82 
    * Updated today  
    
    DATA BREAKDOWN
    (# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,
    unless stated otherwise)
                                      June 12   May 12  June 11
 Change from year earlier                6.90     8.34    20.82
 Change from previous month             -0.26     0.18     1.09
 Index#                                140.94   141.31   131.85
 
 Food, food and drink services (39.93)   6.30     8.45    30.15
 -- Food                        (8.18)   2.17     3.31    28.02
 -- Foodstuff                  (24.45)   5.69     8.64    33.25
 -- Eating out                  (7.40)  13.14    13.77    22.76
 Beverages, tobacco             (4.03)   6.32     6.78    12.32
 Garments, hats, footwear       (7.28)   9.68     9.68    12.57
~Housing, construction material(10.01)   6.18     8.09    21.74
 Household appliances           (8.65)   7.37     7.64     9.25
 Medicine, health care          (5.61)   3.95     3.73     6.27
 Transport                      (8.87)   4.61     6.77    20.26
 Posts and telecoms             (2.73)  -0.64    -0.63    -6.43
 Education                      (5.72)  17.25    17.68    25.24
 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83)   4.56     5.65     8.14
 Other goods and services       (3.34)  10.91    11.47    12.15
    NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and
building material.  
    Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General
Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items,
from 495 previously.
    
    CONTEXT
    The World Bank has cut its forecast of Vietnam's 2012
inflation to 9.5 percent from a previous estimate of 10.5
percent.

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)

