TABLE-Vietnam annual inflation at 6.69 pct in June -govt
June 24, 2013 / 2:51 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Vietnam annual inflation at 6.69 pct in June -govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* June annual inflation at 6.69 pct vs 6.36 pct in May

* June monthly CPI rises 0.05 pct, after May 0.06 pct decrease

* June food prices down 3.23 pct y/y

* Jan-June average inflation at 6.73 pct y/y

HANOI, June 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s June consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Monday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug y/y 6.69 6.36 6.61 6.64 7.02 7.07 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 m/m 0.05 -0.06 0.02 -0.19 1.32 1.25 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

June 13 May 13 June 12 Change from year earlier 6.69 6.36 6.90 Change from previous month 0.05 -0.06 -0.26 Index# 150.37 150.29 140.94 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.64 1.49 6.30 -- Food (8.18) -3.23 -3.39 2.17 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.79 1.50 5.69 -- Eating out (7.40) 6.20 6.54 13.14 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.17 4.18 6.32 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 8.11 8.33 9.68 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 5.06 3.77 6.18 Household appliances (8.65) 5.06 5.20 7.37 Medicine, health care (5.61) 62.03 62.63 3.95 Transport (8.87) 3.46 1.85 4.61 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.61 -0.50 -0.64 Education (5.72) 14.07 14.50 17.25 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.46 3.76 4.56 Other goods and services (3.34) 5.95 6.16 10.91

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

The government has planned to keep annual inflation at 6.0-6.5 percent, below its official target of keeping the consumer price rise at around 8 percent. (Compiled by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
