Vietnam's Oct annual inflation flat vs a year ago - govt
October 24, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam's Oct annual inflation flat vs a year ago - govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Oct annual inflation flat vs Oct 2014
    * Flat inflation is 2nd month in a row
    * Oct food prices fall 2.14 pct y/y
    * Jan-Oct average inflation at 0.67 pct y/y

    HANOI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's October consumer price index released by
the government's General Statistics Office on Saturday:
    KEY DATA (CPI)

                                     2015                               
          *Oct   Sept    Aug  July   June    May   April   Mar     Feb    Jan
 y/y      0.00   0.00   0.61  0.90   1.00   0.95   0.99   0.93    0.34   0.94
 m/m      0.11  -0.21  -0.07  0.13   0.35   0.16   0.14   0.15   -0.05  -0.20
 
 Core inflation 2015  *Oct   Sept   Aug    July   June   May    April
 y/y                  1.82   1.87   1.98   2.04   2.01   2.1    2.2
 m/m                  0.06   0.06   0.10   0.13   0.13   0.14   0.07
    * Updated
    DATA BREAKDOWN
 (# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier, unless stated
otherwise)
                                         Oct 15  Sept 15   Oct 14
  Change from year earlier                 0.00     0.00     3.23
  Change from previous month               0.11    -0.21     0.11
  Index#                                 159.37   159.20   159.38

  Food, food and drink services  (39.93)   0.81     0.67     3.70
  -- Food                         (8.18)  -2.14    -1.78     3.59
  -- Foodstuff                   (24.45)   1.30     0.97     3.86
  -- Eating out                   (7.40)   1.87     1.93     3.39
  Beverages, tobacco              (4.03)   2.03     1.98     3.40
  Garments, hats, footwear        (7.28)   3.20     3.19     3.84
 ~Housing, construction material (10.01)  -1.60    -1.67     2.50
  Household appliances            (8.65)   1.78     1.89     2.63
  Medicine, health care           (5.61)   1.67     2.20     2.33
  Transport                       (8.87) -12.29   -13.14    -0.37
  Posts and telecoms              (2.73)   0.43     0.43    -0.44
  Education                       (5.72)   2.38     3.67     8.31
  Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83)   1.68     1.76     1.93
  Other goods and services        (3.34)   2.65     2.72     3.04
    
    NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.
    Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's
price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.
    
    CONTEXT
    Inflation would be at 2 percent this year and kept below 5 percent in 2016,
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told the National Assembly on Oct. 20.
 
    In September the Asian Development Bank trimmed its forecast of Vietnam's
annual inflation this year to 0.9 percent, down 1.6 percentage point from its
earlier projection, while the World Bank forecast it at 2.5 percent. 
  

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
