February 24, 2012 / 4:52 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Vietnam says February inflation at 16.44 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects gender of ANZ analyst in paragraph 11)	
    * Annual inflation rate continues decline since Aug
    * Feb CPI rises 1.37 pct from Jan
    * Rate cuts could come in coming months -analysts

    By Ho Binh Minh	
    HANOI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam's annual inflation
rate this month slowed to 16.44 percent from 17.27 percent in
January, though on a monthly basis consumer prices rose more
quickly than last month, the government said.	
    February's annual rate continued a slowing in the pace of
inflation since August,  when it peaked at 23.02 percent. 	
    Vietnam's consumer price index (CPI) this month rose 1.37
percent from January, when it increased 1 percent from December,
the General Statistics Office said in its monthly report.	
    The government has said Vietnam's first priority in 2012 is
to control inflation, with a targeted CPI rise of 9 percent,
while aiming for economic growth of 6 percent.	
    Earlier this month, the government asked the State Bank of
Vietnam (SBV) to study interest rate cuts in the first quarter.
Some analysts said the fresh data showing that the annual
inflation rate continues to decline could provide grounds for a
rate cut in coming months.	
    	
    Tai Hui, regional head of research at Standard Chartered
Bank in Singapore, said: "We expect SBV to start cutting rates
in months ahead due to the easing in inflation."	
    He said he expects inflation to be in single digits by late
in the first half of this year. "Month-on-month inflation has
been a touch higher than expected for the first two months of
the year, but we expect this to cool in months ahead," he said. 	
    In December, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh
said banks would lower interest rates on their dong deposits to
around 10 percent by the end of 2012, from 14 percent at
present. 	
    February's rise is "above our expectation" and is the first
since last August when the monthly increase exceeded 1 percent,
analyst Hai Pham from the Mekong Economics unit of ANZ Research
said.	
    A festival-related surge in food prices, higher electricity
tariffs and surging gas prices stood are behind the monthly
rise, Pham said.	
    "Though inflation momentum is still falling, there is a risk
that it will rise again next month," she said. "This leads us to
maintain our view that the SBV may wait until after Q1
before starting to cut its policy rates, in order to anchor
inflation expectations."      	
    Tet, Vietnam's biggest festival to mark the Lunar New Year,
has been a key factor influencing on Vietnam's consumer prices
in the first two months of the year. 	
    It was marked in January, contributing to raising monthly
inflation then. In 2011, Tet came in February. In February 2011,
 Vietnam's annual inflation rate was 12.31 percent.	
	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)

