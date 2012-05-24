TABLE-Vietnam May annual inflation at 8.34 pct y/y-govt

* May annual inflation at 8.34 pct

* May monthly CPI rises 0.18 pct

* Food prices up 3.31 pct y/y

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s May consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Thursday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug

y/y 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 m/m 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36 0.82 0.93

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

May 12 April 12 May 11 Change from year earlier 8.34 10.54 19.78 Change from previous month 0.18 0.05 2.21 Index# 141.31 141.06 130.43 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 8.45 11.87 28.34 -- Food (8.18) 3.31 5.71 26.54 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 8.64 12.77 30.96 -- Eating out (7.40) 13.77 16.05 22.07 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 6.78 7.30 12.16 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.68 10.32 12.25 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 8.09 12.63 21.07 Household appliances (8.65) 7.64 8.07 8.99 Medicine, health care (5.61) 3.73 4.63 6.23 Transport (8.87) 6.77 8.19 18.94 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.63 -2.30 -5.97 Education (5.72) 17.68 17.89 24.77 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 5.65 5.91 7.70 Other goods and services (3.34) 11.47 10.36 11.71

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

On May 23, the World Bank cut its forecast of Vietnam’s 2012 inflation to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent previously. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)