TABLE-Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.04 pct y/y-govt

* Aug annual inflation at 5.04 pct

* Aug annual inflation lowest since Dec 2009

* Aug CPI rises 0.63 pct vs July

* Food prices up 0.64 pct y/y

HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s August consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Friday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov y/y 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 m/m 0.63-0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 Change from year earlier 5.04 5.35 23.02 Change from previous month 0.63 -0.29 0.93 Index# 141.42 140.53 134.63 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 2.04 3.60 34.06 -- Food (8.18) 0.64 1.54 27.87 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.13 1.95 38.81 -- Eating out (7.40) 10.37 11.73 25.84 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 5.68 6.00 12.82 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.13 9.37 13.33 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 6.00 4.82 23.76 Household appliances (8.65) 6.97 7.14 9.64 Medicine, health care (5.61) 12.55 7.01 6.29 Transport (8.87) 2.38 1.51 21.52 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.65 -0.70 -1.98 Education (5.72) 16.32 17.07 25.23 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.96 4.33 8.56 Other goods and services (3.34) 10.16 10.81 13.29

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

Vietnam is capable of keeping the annual inflation this year at 6-7 percent, well below the government’s target of 9 percent, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the World Bank cut its forecast for 2012 inflation to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent. (Reporting Ho Binh Minh and Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)