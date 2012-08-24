FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.04 pct y/y-govt
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 24, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam July annual inflation at 5.04 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Aug annual inflation at 5.04 pct

* Aug annual inflation lowest since Dec 2009

* Aug CPI rises 0.63 pct vs July

* Food prices up 0.64 pct y/y

HANOI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s August consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Friday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov y/y 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 m/m 0.63-0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11 Change from year earlier 5.04 5.35 23.02 Change from previous month 0.63 -0.29 0.93 Index# 141.42 140.53 134.63 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 2.04 3.60 34.06 -- Food (8.18) 0.64 1.54 27.87 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.13 1.95 38.81 -- Eating out (7.40) 10.37 11.73 25.84 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 5.68 6.00 12.82 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.13 9.37 13.33 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 6.00 4.82 23.76 Household appliances (8.65) 6.97 7.14 9.64 Medicine, health care (5.61) 12.55 7.01 6.29 Transport (8.87) 2.38 1.51 21.52 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.65 -0.70 -1.98 Education (5.72) 16.32 17.07 25.23 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.96 4.33 8.56 Other goods and services (3.34) 10.16 10.81 13.29

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

Vietnam is capable of keeping the annual inflation this year at 6-7 percent, well below the government’s target of 9 percent, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the World Bank cut its forecast for 2012 inflation to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent. (Reporting Ho Binh Minh and Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.