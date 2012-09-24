TABLE-Vietnam Sept annual inflation at 6.48 pct y/y-govt

* Sept annual inflation at 6.48 pct

* Sept annual inflation at three-month high

* Jan-Sept average inflation at 9.96 pct y/y

* Food prices down 0.53 pct y/y

HANOI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s September consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Monday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec y/y 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 m/m 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Sept 12 Aug 12 Sept 11 Change from year earlier 6.48 5.04 22.42 Change from previous month 2.20 0.63 0.82 Index# 144.53 141.42 135.74 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.84 2.04 33.38 -- Food (8.18) -0.53 0.64 26.88 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.34 0.13 37.88 -- Eating out (7.40) 9.68 10.37 26.35 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 5.21 5.68 12.99 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 8.63 9.13 13.98 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 7.91 6.00 22.89 Household appliances (8.65) 6.76 6.97 9.82 Medicine, health care (5.61) 31.34 12.55 6.21 Transport (8.87) 6.56 2.38 20.13 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.57 -0.65 -1.98 Education (5.72) 18.38 16.32 21.43 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.66 4.96 8.71 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.34 10.16 14.19

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

Vietnam’s economic growth could reach an annual rate of 5.5 percent in the whole of 2012, and it would be able to keep its annual inflation at 6 percent, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told the official Vietnam News Agency early this month.

The World Bank has earlier cut its forecast for Vietnam’s inflation in 2012 to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent. (Reporting Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh)