TABLE-Vietnam Nov annual inflation at 7.08 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
November 24, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Nov annual inflation at 7.08 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nov annual inflation at 7.08 pct

* Jan-Nov average inflation at 9.43 pct y/y

* Food prices down 4.47 pct y/y

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s November consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Saturday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb y/y 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 m/m 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Nov 12 Oct 12 Nov 11 Change from year earlier 7.08 7.00 19.83 Change from previous month 0.47 0.85 0.39 Index# 146.44 145.76 136.76 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.42 2.07 28.04 -- Food (8.18) -4.47 -1.41 22.82 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.16 1.11 30.92 -- Eating out (7.40) 8.99 9.24 24.95 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.85 4.87 11.76 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 8.74 8.55 13.96 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 9.57 9.12 19.65 Household appliances (8.65) 6.25 6.30 9.95 Medicine, health care (5.61) 45.38 38.52 5.99 Transport (8.87) 7.39 7.35 19.38 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.42 -0.42 -2.07 Education (5.72) 16.92 16.86 20.43 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.98 4.60 8.24 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.68 9.89 13.19

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

Vietnam’s economy could grow 5.2 percent this year, below a government target of 6-6.5 percent, while the annual inflation is estimated at 8 percent, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said.

The World Bank has earlier cut its forecast for Vietnam’s inflation in 2012 to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
