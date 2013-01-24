FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Vietnam Jan annual inflation at 7.07 pct y/y-govt
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 24, 2013 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Jan annual inflation at 7.07 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Jan monthly CPI rises 1.25 pct, highest since Sept 2012

* Jan food prices down 5.39 pct y/y

HANOI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s January consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Thursday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April y/y 7.07 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 m/m 1.25 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Jan 13 Dec 12 Jan 12 Change from year earlier 7.07 6.81 17.27 Change from previous month 1.25 0.27 1.00 Index# 148.67 146.84 138.86 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.34 1.01 23.02 -- Food (8.18) -5.39 -5.66 16.16 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.50 0.95 25.73 -- Eating out (7.40) 8.42 8.81 22.35 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 3.90 4.67 10.33 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 8.36 9.08 13.07 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 7.73 9.18 17.73 Household appliances (8.65) 5.71 6.16 9.96 Medicine, health care (5.61) 55.59 45.23 5.70 Transport (8.87) 6.09 6.76 18.86 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.39 -0.35 -2.08 Education (5.72) 17.29 16.97 17.05 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.35 4.97 8.44 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.52 9.80 12.63

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

The government has planned to keep annual inflation at 6.0-6.5 percent, below its official target of keeping the consumer price rise at around 8 percent.

The government aims to cut total investment this year to 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, from 33.5 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.