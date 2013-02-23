FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Vietnam Feb annual inflation at 7.02 pct y/y-govt
#Asia
February 23, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Vietnam Feb annual inflation at 7.02 pct y/y-govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Feb monthly CPI rises 1.32 pct

* Feb food prices down 4.65 pct y/y

* Jan-Feb average inflation at 7.04 pct y/y

HANOI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s February consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Saturday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May y/y 7.02 7.07 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 m/m 1.32 1.25 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Feb 13 Jan 13 Feb 12 Change from year earlier 7.02 7.07 16.44 Change from previous month 1.32 1.25 1.37 Index# 150.64 148.67 140.76 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.51 1.34 21.19 -- Food (8.18) -4.65 -5.39 13.97 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.77 1.50 23.57 -- Eating out (7.40) 7.40 8.42 21.77 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.56 3.90 8.94 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 8.93 8.36 12.15 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 5.60 7.73 19.65 Household appliances (8.65) 5.91 5.71 9.71 Medicine, health care (5.61) 56.04 55.59 5.69 Transport (8.87) 6.70 6.09 17.94 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.26 -0.39 -2.23 Education (5.72) 17.25 17.29 16.10 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.23 4.35 7.67 Other goods and services (3.34) 9.72 9.52 12.11

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

The government has planned to keep annual inflation at 6.0-6.5 percent, below its official target of keeping the consumer price rise at around 8 percent.

The government aims to cut total investment this year to 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, from 33.5 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
