#Energy
September 23, 2013 / 1:57 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam Sept CPI seen up 0.97 pct m/m- newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s consumer price index in September is estimated to have risen 0.97 percent from August, the highest month-on-month increase in seven months, a newspaper reported on Monday, citing government data.

The monthly increase is due to a hike in school fees, higher prices of electricity and medicine as well as more expensive healthcare service, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper cited a Planning and Investment Ministry estimate as showing.

The ministry also forecast January-September’s CPI would rise 4.5 percent from end-December 2012, below the 5.13 percent increase during the same period last year, the newspaper reported.

The government is due to release full inflation details later this week. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
