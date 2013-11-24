FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vietnam Nov annual inflation at 5.78 pct - govt
November 24, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Vietnam Nov annual inflation at 5.78 pct - govt

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects to November in the first paragraph)

* Nov inflation 5.78 pct y/y, lowest since Aug 2012

* Jan-Nov average inflation 6.65 pct y/y

* Food prices in Nov edge up 0.88 pct y/y

HANOI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s November consumer price index released by the government’s General Statistics Office on Sunday:

KEY DATA (CPI)

*Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan y/y 5.78 5.92 6.30 7.50 7.29 6.69 6.36 6.61 6.64 7.02 7.07 m/m 0.34 0.49 1.06 0.83 0.27 0.05 -0.06 0.02 -0.19 1.32 1.25

* Updated today

DATA BREAKDOWN

(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,

unless stated otherwise)

Nov 13 Oct 13 Nov 12 Change from year earlier 5.78 5.92 7.08 Change from previous month 0.34 0.49 0.47 Index# 154.91 154.39 146.44 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 4.86 4.13 1.42 -- Food (8.18) 0.88 -0.36 -4.47 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 5.92 5.11 1.16 -- Eating out (7.40) 5.51 5.54 8.99 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.24 4.19 4.85 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 6.84 7.35 8.74 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 3.27 3.39 9.57 Household appliances (8.65) 4.30 4.63 6.25 Medicine, health care (5.61) 19.04 25.09 45.38 Transport (8.87) 2.40 2.78 7.39 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.58 -0.57 -0.42 Education (5.72) 11.78 11.82 16.92 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 3.24 3.49 4.98 Other goods and services (3.34) 5.60 5.85 9.68

NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material.

Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office’s price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously.

CONTEXT

On Oct. 21, the government forecast the annual inflation this year at 7 percent, compared with an earlier target of 6.0-6.5 percent.

The government aims to cut total investment this year to 30 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, from 33.5 percent in 2012. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)

