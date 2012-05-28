FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam banks to boost lending to spur growth-PM
May 28, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam banks to boost lending to spur growth-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese banks sitting on a funds surplus should step up lending to the agricultural and export sectors as well as part of the real estate market, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said, after inflation this month eased to single digit.

Despite a funds surplus, the banking system recorded negative lending growth in the first five months of this year so banks must boost lending to certain areas, Dung was quoted saying by state-run Voice of Vietnam radio in a Monday broadcast.

Vietnam’s inflation rate has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since October 2010, with prices in May rising 8.34 percent from a year earlier after an annual growth of 10.54 percent in April. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

