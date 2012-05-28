UPDATE 1-Vietnam banks should boost lending to spur growth-PM

* Agriculture, exports, low-cost housing need support-PM

* Government shifting priorities to focus on growth-analysts

* Q1 GDP growth at 4 percent is lowest in three years (Adds details)

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - Vietnamese banks with surplus funds should step up lending to the agricultural and export sectors and part of the real estate market, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said, after inflation this month eased to single-digit levels.

Despite a funds surplus, the banking system recorded negative lending growth in the first five months of this year so banks must boost lending to certain areas, Dung was quoted as saying by state-run Voice of Vietnam radio in a Monday broadcast.

The government has shifted its priorities to stimulating expansion after the country’s gross domestic product grew 4 percent in the first quarter, the lowest in three years, analysts said.

Earlier this year, Hanoi tightened bank loans in a bid to control its rate of inflation, which was one of the highest in Asia last year, and that has curbed growth, analysts said.

Vietnam’s inflation rate has fallen below 10 percent for the first time since October 2010, with prices in May rising 8.34 percent from a year earlier after an annual growth rate of 10.54 percent in April.

Fresh loans should go to help farmers and to the export sector, which has recorded strong growth so far this year, Dung was quoted by the radio broadcast as telling a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Exports in the first five months of 2012 jumped 24 percent from a year ago to $42.86 billion, helping narrow the trade deficit so far this year by 90 percent to $622 million

Loans should also go to construct low-cost houses, he said.

Vietnam still aims to keep annual inflation this year at 7-8 percent and strive for growth of around 6 percent, the government said in a statement issued after the cabinet meeting, compared with its earlier growth target of 6.0 to 6.5 percent.

Money supply (M2) at the end of May rose an estimated 4.47 percent from the end of 2011 and deposits grew 5.42 percent in the period, the government said, without giving any values nor the credit growth rate.

In May 2011 money supply edged up just 1.57 percent, deposits increased 1.4 percent while loans expanded 6.92 percent from the end of 2010, based on government data.

As of Monday the central bank has cut three key policy rates by 1 percentage point for the third time since March in a bid to ease business difficulties after economic growth fell to a three-year low in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Matt Driskill)