FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to resume short-term forex loans from June 1-cbank
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Vietnam to resume short-term forex loans from June 1-cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 30 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank has allowed commercial banks to resume short-term loans in foreign currencies from next month to help businesses cope with recent adverse weather impacts and accelerate economic growth.

Banks will be permitted to extend these loans between June 1 and Dec.31, 2016 to assist production and exports, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a circular issued last Friday after its previous policy expired on March 31.

The policy took into account Vietnam’s slower economic growth so far this year, drought and salination in the southern region and fish deaths in central provinces, the central bank said in a statement seen on Monday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.