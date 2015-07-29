Vietnam July industrial production up 11.3 pct y/y

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's July index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 11.3 percent from the same month last year, the General Statistics Office said on Wednesday. The country's IIP annual growth in the first half of 2015 was revised up to 9.7 percent, from the initial estimate of 9.6 percent, the office said in its monthly report. Vietnam's IIP rose 7.6 percent in 2014 from the previous year, picking up from 5.9 percent in 2013. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) July 15 July 14 Jan-July 15 Jan-July 14 Overall 11.3 7.5 9.9 6.3 Mining 13.8 -3.0 9.2 -1.1 Processing 10.5 10.3 10.1 8.0 NOTE: The IIP has been in place since June 2011, having replaced the industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. Data for Jan-July 2014 are revised. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)