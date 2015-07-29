FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam July industrial production up 11.3 pct y/y
#Industrials
July 29, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam July industrial production up 11.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's July index of
industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 11.3 percent from
the same month last year, the General Statistics Office said on
Wednesday.
    The country's IIP annual growth in the first half of 2015
was revised up to 9.7 percent, from the initial estimate of 9.6
percent, the office said in its monthly report. 
    Vietnam's IIP rose 7.6 percent in 2014 from the previous
year, picking up from 5.9 percent in 2013.
        
    VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
    (percentage change from a year earlier)    
             July 15   July 14   Jan-July 15  Jan-July 14
 Overall       11.3      7.5        9.9          6.3
 Mining        13.8     -3.0        9.2         -1.1
 Processing    10.5     10.3       10.1          8.0
    NOTE: The IIP has been in place since June 2011, having
replaced the industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a
base.
    Data for Jan-July 2014 are revised. 

 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

