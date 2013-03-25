FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to cut policy rates from March 26 -cbank
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam to cut policy rates from March 26 -cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank will trim the refinance rate by 1 percentage point to 8 percent and bring down the discount rate by one point to 6 percent from March 26, the bank said on Monday.

It has also requested lenders to reduce the cap on short-term deposits in the local dong currency by 0.5 percentage point to 7.5 percent, it said in a statement.

The cuts follow pledges by government to reduce rates and give businesses more access to much-needed loans to try to stimulate the country’s troubled economy as banks grapple with high levels of non-performing loans.

Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.