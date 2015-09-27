Vietnam scraps ceiling rate on corporate dollar deposits

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said late on Sunday it was abolishing the interest rate ceiling on dollar deposits offered by banks to organisations and companies, which previously stood at 0.25 percent, in an attempt to avoid dollar hoarding.

The interest rate ceiling on dollar deposits by individuals will be cut to 0.25 percent from 0.75 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement, citing a directive signed on Friday.

The new rate policy, which takes effect from Monday, was issued “to prevent the hoarding of foreign currencies” and was also based on the development of the country’s money and foreign exchange markets, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)