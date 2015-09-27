FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam scraps ceiling rate on corporate dollar deposits
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Vietnam scraps ceiling rate on corporate dollar deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said late on Sunday it was abolishing the interest rate ceiling on dollar deposits offered by banks to organisations and companies, which previously stood at 0.25 percent, in an attempt to avoid dollar hoarding.

The interest rate ceiling on dollar deposits by individuals will be cut to 0.25 percent from 0.75 percent, the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement, citing a directive signed on Friday.

The new rate policy, which takes effect from Monday, was issued “to prevent the hoarding of foreign currencies” and was also based on the development of the country’s money and foreign exchange markets, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.