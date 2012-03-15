FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam dong fund rates drop to 11.5-12.5 pct in OMO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

Vietnam dong fund rates drop to 11.5-12.5 pct in OMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 15 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank put dong funds at between 11.5 and 12.5 percent in several transactions conducted for the first time in open market operations on Thursday, compared with a reverse repo rate of 13 percent.

The State Bank of Vietnam applied the rates as it sold debt papers worth nearly 1.38 trillion dong ($66.3 million) to banks in sell-outright transactions, the data shows.

The central bank normally uses the reverse repo rate when buying debt papers from lenders to inject cash into the banking system.

The sell-outright transations were used on Thursday to withdraw cash left idle at commercial banks, a central bank official said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.