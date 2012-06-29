FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vietnam cuts rates again to stimulate economy-cbank
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 29, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam cuts rates again to stimulate economy-cbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context, quote)

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam is cutting key policy rates for the fifth time this year, the central bank said on Friday, in a bid to stimulate the economy after the country reported first-half growth that was significantly lower than a year earlier.

The State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement it will bring the refinance rate to 10 percent from 11 percent and also lower the discount rate to 8 percent from 9 percent, effective July 1.

“This is the central bank’s reactive move to the low GDP growth in the second quarter,” said Alan Pham, chief economist of VinaCapital, a fund management firm in Ho Chin Minh City that oversees assets at $1.6 billion.

Compared with a year earlier, Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 4.38 percent in the first half of 2012. The annual growth pace was 5.57 percent in the first six months of 2011.

For the April-June quarter, the annual growth rate was 4.66 percent, compared with 5.67 percent growth a year earlier.

Last year, Vietnam had rapid inflation, which peaked at 23 percent in August compared with a year earlier. In May this year, annual inflation fell below 10 percent. In June, Vietnam’s consumer price index shrank on a month-to-month basis for the first time in more than three years, falling 0.26 percent from May.

As price pressures have eased and the global economic outlook worsened, the central bank has quickened its pace of policy easing. It last cut rates on June 11.

At the end of 2011, the central bank’s refinance rate was 15 percent while the discount rate was 13 percent. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.