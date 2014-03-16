FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam central bank to lower key rates - state radio
March 16, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Vietnam central bank to lower key rates - state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now, state-run Voice of Vietnam radio said on Monday.

The State Bank of Vietnam will also cut its refinance rate on dong loans to 6.5 percent from 7 percent, and lower the ceiling on dollar deposit rates to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent at present, the radio station said in its morning news bulletin.

The rate cuts would be made “this week”, the report said, without giving a more specific date.

The central bank has already said that dong rates should be lowered this year. Lower interest rates could help Vietnam meet the government’s economic growth target of 5.8 percent, after growth of 5.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)

