FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam lowers ceilings on deposit, refinance rates
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 17, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam lowers ceilings on deposit, refinance rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, March 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Monday it will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now.

The State Bank of Vietnam will also cut the refinance rate, at which it lends the Vietnamese dong to banks, to 6.5 percent from 7 percent, and lower the discount rate to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent now, it said in a statement.

The ceiling on dollar deposit rates will also be cut to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent, the central bank said. The new rates will come into effect on March 18. (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.