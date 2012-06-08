FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to lower key rates on June 11-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 8, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Vietnam to lower key rates on June 11-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Friday it will cut the refinance rate to 11 percent, the discount rate to 9 percent and the deposit ceiling to 9 percent next week, the fourth time it has eased policy this year to help accelerate economic growth.

The new rates, due to take effect from June 11, come as inflation is moderating and the banking system’s funding situation is improving, the central bank said in a statement one day after China announced surprised rate cuts to combat faltering growth.

The previous refinance rate was 12 percent, the discount rate 10 percent and the ceiling on dong deposits 11 percent. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.