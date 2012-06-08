Vietnam to lower key rates on June 11-c.bank

HANOI, June 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s central bank said on Friday it will cut the refinance rate to 11 percent, the discount rate to 9 percent and the deposit ceiling to 9 percent next week, the fourth time it has eased policy this year to help accelerate economic growth.

The new rates, due to take effect from June 11, come as inflation is moderating and the banking system’s funding situation is improving, the central bank said in a statement one day after China announced surprised rate cuts to combat faltering growth.

The previous refinance rate was 12 percent, the discount rate 10 percent and the ceiling on dong deposits 11 percent. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kim Coghill)