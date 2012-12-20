FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam has enough room to cut interest rates-paper
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2012 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

Vietnam has enough room to cut interest rates-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam has sufficient ground to lower interest rates as inflation has been easing in recent months, a state-run newspaper on Thursday quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as saying.

Inflation last month eased to a rate of 0.47 percent against October, from a monthly rise of 0.85 percent the previous month and 2.2 percent in September, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted Dung, who cited government data.

“Inflation is slowing as such, the ground is sufficient to lower interest rates,” he said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.