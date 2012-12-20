Vietnam has enough room to cut interest rates-paper

HANOI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam has sufficient ground to lower interest rates as inflation has been easing in recent months, a state-run newspaper on Thursday quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung as saying.

Inflation last month eased to a rate of 0.47 percent against October, from a monthly rise of 0.85 percent the previous month and 2.2 percent in September, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted Dung, who cited government data.

“Inflation is slowing as such, the ground is sufficient to lower interest rates,” he said on Wednesday.