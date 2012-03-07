CORRECTED-Vietnam's Feb foreign reserves up 20 pct from end 2011-cbank

(Corrects the increase in foreign exchange reserves last year to around 50 percent in the last paragraph)

HANOI, March 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of February were up 20 percent from the end of 2011, the central bank said.

“The State Bank (of Vietnam) has bought a high volume of foreign currencies to ensure the market balance,” the central bank said on its website (www.sbv.gov.vn).

“The situation with liquidity in banks will improve... ensuring no pressure on inflation, no pressure on the foreign exchange market,” the statement said.

Foreign exchange reserves rose around 50 percent last year. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)