TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales jump 61 pct y/y-industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 14, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam Feb auto sales jump 61 pct y/y-industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (VAMA):
    Vietnam monthly vehicle sales
           2014                 2013                       
 Month     Feb   Jan    Dec   Nov   Oct  Sept   Aug  July   Feb 
 Units   5,908 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 8,209 3,679
 Y/y pct  60.6  21.4   33.6   8.3  15.0  20.2  13.6  22.7 -40.4
    
    NOTES:
    Car sales in Vietnam this year are projected to rise 9
percent from last year to 120,000 units, VAMA said in its
monthly report.
    Sales in the first two months of 2014 rose 34.4 percent from
a year earlier to 14,847 units, the report said.
    The association's data includes SUVs, passenger cars and
commercial vehicles by 21 members.
    Toyota retained its top position in February sales,
a place it has been holding since September 2012.

 (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
