TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales rise 22 pct y/y-Industry
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 16, 2014 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Vietnam March auto sales rise 22 pct y/y-Industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 16 (Reuters) - Data released by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA):

Vietnam monthly vehicle sales

2014 2013

Month March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug March Units 9,313 5,916 8,939 11,631 9,295 8,720 8,465 7,236 7,650 Y/y pct 21.7 60.8 21.4 33.6 8.3 15.0 20.2 13.6 -2.0

NOTES:

February sales were revised up from 5,908 units reported last month.

Car sales in Vietnam this year could rise 13 percent from last year to 125,000 units, VAMA said in its monthly report, revising up from 120,000 units in its previous forecast.

Sales in the first quarter ended March rose 29.2 percent from a year earlier to 24,168 units, the report said.

The association’s data includes SUVs, passenger cars and commercial vehicles by 21 members.

Toyota retained its top position in February sales, a position it has been holding since September 2012. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
