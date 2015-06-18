FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroVietnam says acquires all Chevron's Vietnam assets
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

PetroVietnam says acquires all Chevron's Vietnam assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, June 18 (Reuters) - State oil and gas group PetroVietnam has acquired all of the Vietnamese assets of U.S. oil major Chevron Corp as it seeks to boost gas output, the Vietnamese group said.

Under a deal signed on June 17, PetroVietnam will take over Chevron’s stakes in three offshore blocks and in a natural gas pipeline project linking them to southern Vietnam, the Hanoi-based group said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Wednesday.

The acquisition of Chevron’s Vietnam assets will help accelerate field development “to make gas more quickly available”, PetroVietnam chairman Nguyen Xuan Son said in the statement.

The company gave no value for the acquisition.

The move followed a downward adjustment by PetroVietnam of its energy reserves for this year due to a slump of global oil prices, and the possible sale of its 40 percent stake in a joint venture in Venezuela. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.