Vietnam's Jan-April crude oil exports down 11 pct y/y - govt
April 25, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

Vietnam's Jan-April crude oil exports down 11 pct y/y - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, April 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam will export an estimated 2.41 million tonnes, or 147,000 barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil in the first four months of this year, a drop of 11 percent from a year earlier, the government said on Friday.

Crude oil exports generated $2.12 billion in the January-April period, down 10.9 percent from a year ago, the government’s General Statistics Office (GSO) said in its monthly report.

Oil product imports in the four-month period rose 13.3 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 2.8 million tonnes, the report said.

Vietnam also imported an estimated 184,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas in the period, up 9.4 percent from a year ago, the office said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

