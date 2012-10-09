FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TNK Vietnam says starts Vietnam gas production
October 9, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

TNK Vietnam says starts Vietnam gas production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - TNK Vietnam, a subsidiary of Russia’s third-largest oil producer TNK-BP, said on Tuesday it has started gas production at the Lan Do field off Vietnam’s coast.

Production began on Sunday at the field, 28 kilometres east of Lan Tay Platform in Block 06.1, the company said in a statement.

The production at Lan Do field will help the company sell 2 billion cubic metres of gas annually. TNK-BP, half owned by BP , acquired a 35-percent stake from BP and became the operator of Block 06.1 in 2011.

