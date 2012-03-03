FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Vietnam drops LPG import duty in fight against inflation
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 3, 2012 / 3:21 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-Vietnam drops LPG import duty in fight against inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles, adding currency in third paragraph)

HANOI, March 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam has removed a 5 percent import duty on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a move to ease inflationary pressures, the Finance Ministry said.

The ministry has also asked distributors to cut prices immediately, it said in a statement late on Friday.

LPG distributors have raised prices three times this year, bringing the retail price to a record of nearly 500,000 dong ($24) a 12 kg cylinder.

Vietnam scrapped a 4 percent import duty on gasoline and jet fuel and cut import duties on diesel and kerosene to 3 percent from 5 percent in February.

Vietnam’s inflation hit 18.13 percent last year. The government has targeted inflation of between 9 and 10 percent in 2012.

($1=20,825 dong)

Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Nick Macfie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.