Vietnam may delay building 1st nuclear power plant -media
January 16, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

Vietnam may delay building 1st nuclear power plant -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam may delay to 2020 the construction of its first nuclear power plant to ensure safety and economic efficiency, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was quoted as saying by state-run newspapers on Thursday.

Vietnam had planned to start construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in 2014, with help from Russia’s state nuclear firm Rosatom. The plant was initially scheduled to start operation in 2023.

“Generating nuclear power must reach the highest level of safety and the highest efficiency,” Dung was quoted by the official Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper as saying at the year-end meeting of state oil and gas Petrovietnam on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Davies)

