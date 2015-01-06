FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Malaysia's Janakuasa, Vietnam reach deal on 1,200 MW power plant
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 6, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Malaysia's Janakuasa, Vietnam reach deal on 1,200 MW power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Malaysian firm’s name in lead to Janakuasa from Teknik Janakuasa in story published on Dec. 26)

HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam has reached a preliminary agreement with Malaysian company Janakuasa on a build-operate-transfer contract for a 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant, the country’s first such facility to use imported coal, Vietnam’s industry and trade ministry said.

Preparations for the Duyen Hai 2 plant construction in the southern province of Tra Vinh have been under way since 2009 and the project still requires an investment licence to go ahead, the ministry said in a statement. It gave no value for the project.

The plant, involving French power and transportation firm Alstom as the main equipment supplier and scheduled to be operational before 2020, could cost around $2.2 billion, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.