FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sojitz, Daelim win $826 mln power deal in Vietnam
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 22, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

Sojitz, Daelim win $826 mln power deal in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - A consortium between Japan’s trading house Sojitz Corp and South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co Ltd has won a $826 million contract to supply machinery to the biggest thermal power plant in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said.

Under the deal signed with Petrovietnam Construction Corp on Tuesday, the consortium will install and test-run boilers, turbines and two generators for the $1.6 billion coal-fired Thai Binh 2 plant, the government said in a statement.

The 1,200-megawatt plant is scheduled to become operational from 2015 to generate 6.7 billion kilowatt hours per year, the statement said.

PVC, the construction arm of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, is in charge of engineering, procurement and construction for the plant, invested by Petrovietnam Power Corp. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.