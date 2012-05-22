Sojitz, Daelim win $826 mln power deal in Vietnam

HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - A consortium between Japan’s trading house Sojitz Corp and South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co Ltd has won a $826 million contract to supply machinery to the biggest thermal power plant in northern Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said.

Under the deal signed with Petrovietnam Construction Corp on Tuesday, the consortium will install and test-run boilers, turbines and two generators for the $1.6 billion coal-fired Thai Binh 2 plant, the government said in a statement.

The 1,200-megawatt plant is scheduled to become operational from 2015 to generate 6.7 billion kilowatt hours per year, the statement said.

PVC, the construction arm of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, is in charge of engineering, procurement and construction for the plant, invested by Petrovietnam Power Corp. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Alison Birrane)