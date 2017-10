HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the retail price of petrol by 5 percent to 23,000 ($1.10) a litre and that of diesel by 3.6 percent to 21,550 dong ($1.04) a litre, a state-run newspaper said on Monday. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)