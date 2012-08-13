FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vietnam Petrolimex raises fuel prices by up to 5 pct
#Energy
August 13, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam Petrolimex raises fuel prices by up to 5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes attribution, adds details)
    HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Petrolimex, Vietnam's top fuel
importer and distributor, said on Monday it had raised retail
fuel prices by up to 5 percent, the fifth hike so far this year,
due to higher world prices.
    The new prices, in effect from 1000 GMT on Monday, have been
approved by the finance and the industry and trade ministries,
Petrolimex said in a statement.
    The fuel price hike came after Dung Quat, Vietnam's sole 
oil refinery, shut down last week due to technical errors. The
plant, capable of meeting 30 percent of domestic needs for oil
products, will resume operation on Aug. 16. 
    The following are retail fuel prices updated by Petrolimex:
    Unit: fuels are in litres; prices in Vietnamese dong 
    Fuel            New price  Old price  Change (pct) 
    Petrol             23,000     21,900      +5.0
    Diesel 0.05S       21,550     20,800      +3.6
    Kerosene           21,450     20,650      +3.9
    Fuel oil 3.5S      18,650     18,150      +2.8
 ($1=20,800 dong)

 (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Jane Baird)

