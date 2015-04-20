Vietnam's Eximbank delays key meeting amid merger talk

HANOI, April 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s Eximbank, 15 percent owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp , said on Monday it will delay its annual shareholder meeting, at which news on a merger plan with another domestic lender has been expected.

“Eximbank needs more time to better prepare the content of the annual shareholder meeting,” the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender said in a statement posted on its website, referring to the event originally scheduled for Wednesday.

It said the new date would be announced later.

Eximbank is in talks with unlisted domestic lender Nam A Bank about a possible merger, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier this month. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)