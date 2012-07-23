TABLE-Vietnam Eximbank says H1 net profit up 9.7 pct y/y

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Total assets 185,988,504 183,680,052

Gross profit 1,856,892 1,689,484

Net profit 1,391,810 1,269,021

NOTE: * Eximbank did not say if the figures were audited. Results are from the parent bank only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank closed down 0.53 percent at 18,700 dong each on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)