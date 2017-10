Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank):

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Total assets 170,251,799 183,567,032

Gross profit 2,850,812 4,056,293

Net profit 2,138,516 3,038,864

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based bank closed flat at 16,500 dong ($0.79) each on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)