FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam sets mid-point rate at 21,896 dong/dollar -c.bank
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Vietnam sets mid-point rate at 21,896 dong/dollar -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam set the mid-point rate for the dong currency at 21,896 to the dollar for interbank transactions on Monday, the first day it resumed a policy of adjusting the rate on daily basis to allow more flexibility.

Monday’s rate was down slightly from 21,890 dong per dollar which the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) had kept unchanged since Aug. 19, 2015, when it allowed the dong to fall 1 percent against the dollar.

The central bank lowered the mid-point rate three times in 2015 and also widened the dollar/dong trading band to +/- 3 percent of the mid-point to protect exports from a surprise devaluation of the Chinese yuan.

The dong fell 4.94 percent against the dollar last year on the interbank market, faster than a decline of 1.38 percent the previous year, based on Reuters data.

In December 2009, the SBV replaced the policy of adjusting the mid-point rate on daily basis by setting the rate for a longer period. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.