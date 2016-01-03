FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam to announce central rate for dong/dollar daily - central bank
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Vietnam to announce central rate for dong/dollar daily - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam will announce a central rate for the dong/dollar each day starting from Monday, shifting from a fixed rate of 21,890 dong/dollar to allow more flexibility, the central bank said on Sunday.

“The policy will allow the foreign exchange rate to be (more) flexible ... in accordance with the demand and supply of foreign currency within Vietnam and changes in the global markets while still maintaining the State Bank of Vietnam’s (SBV) management role,” SBV said in a statement on its website.

Under the current system the dong trades around its fixed rate, which the central bank adjusts only occasionally.

Banks in Vietnam are allowed to trade the dollar within a 3-percent range above or below the central rate. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.