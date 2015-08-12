Vietnam doubles dollar/dong trading band to 2 pct

HANOI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam has widened the trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions to 2 percent from 1 percent previously to help boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The new band, within which dollar/dong transactions can move either side of the mid-point set daily by the central bank, came into effect on Wednesday, a day after China, Vietnam’s top trading partner, devalued its currency by nearly 2 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Eric Meijer)