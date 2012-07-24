FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-FPT Corp H1 net surges 870 pct y/y to $64.3 mln
July 24, 2012 / 4:24 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-FPT Corp H1 net surges 870 pct y/y to $64.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the earnings results of FPT Corporation, a software maker, in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenues 81,066 191,242

Gross profit 1,352,388 141,115

Net profit 1,344,876 138,643

NOTES: * Results are unaudited, from the parent firm only.

- Revenues come from selling goods and services and

exclude those from financial investment.

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm were up 0.85 percent at 47,500 dong each at 0406 GMT on Tuesday. ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
