Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the 2012 consolidated earnings results of FPT Corporation :

Unit: million dong

Item 2012 2011

Revenues 38,494,480 43,501,611

Gross profit 2,406,560 2,501,542

Net profit 1,986,424 2,079,147

Shares of the Hanoi-based firm ended 0.75 percent lower at 39,700 dong ($1.9) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)