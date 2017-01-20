FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam to allow casinos in 3-year project
January 20, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 7 months ago

Vietnam to allow casinos in 3-year project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Vietnam's government on Friday published a decree to allow Vietnamese to gamble in approved casinos under certain conditions in a three-year pilot project.

People over 21 years old with a regular monthly income of at least 10 million dong ($443.07) will be allowed to take part, said the decree which was published on the government's website.

The casinos must be part of an entertainment and hotel complex with investment capital of at least $2 billion and comply with several other requirements, it said.

$1 = 22,570 dong Reporting by My Pham; editing by Jason Neely

