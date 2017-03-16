BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
HANOI, March 16 Vietnam on Thursday called on all companies doing business in the country to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media until they find a way to halt the publication of "toxic" anti-government information.
The communist country is putting increasing pressure on advertisers to try to get YouTube owner Google and other companies to remove content from foreign-based dissidents.
"Today we call on all Vietnamese firms that are advertising not to abet them to take advertising money from firms to use against the Vietnamese government," Information and Communication Minister Truong Minh Tuan told a meeting in Hanoi.
"We also call on all internet users to raise their voice to Google and Facebook to prevent toxic, fake content violating Vietnamese law in the online environment." (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Luna Gold Securityholders and JDL Gold shareholders approve merger to form Trek Mining Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: