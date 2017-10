May 7 (Reuters) - The following are excerpts from the consolidated earnings results of Asia Commercial Bank, Vietnam’s fifth-biggest listed bank by assets, in the first quarter of 2013:

Unit: million dong

Item Q1 2013 Q1 2012

Total assets 175,909,974 265,555,845

Gross profit 394,895 1,102,473

Net profit 307,030 837,205

NOTE:

The Ho Chi Minh City-based bank’s shares ended 1.25 percent up at 16,300 dong ($0.78) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,910 dong) (Compiled by Vu Duy; Editing by Martin Petty)